Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola discuss shocking White Lotus kiss

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola have opened up about their shocking kiss scene on The White Lotus.

The 31-year-old American actor and 21-year-old British star play brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff in season three of the hit HBO drama.

The most recent episode saw the boys engage in a passionate kiss after being dared to by Aimee Lou Wood's Chelsea and Charlotte Le Bon's Chloe following a night of drug taking and drinking.

The scene had been foreshadowed in earlier episodes but still left fans reeling - and now the boys have opened up about the shock moment.

Nivola told The Hollywood Reporter that he considers his character to be "incredibly insecure" and is trapped between his brother and his sister, Piper, played by Sarah Catherine Hook - who fans have also noticed fighting for his attention.

The actor said, "There's a push and pull between sex, and then Piper trying to control his future. But for me? I don't think Lochlan really gives a s**t which path he goes down.

"I think it's more that he's going to choose whichever path feels like it's with the person who loves him the most."

And hinting at a possible fallout over the kiss, he added, "There's always more than what meets the eye of the shock value on screen."

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger told Today.com, "One of the themes really is you enter the White Lotus as one person and you leave as another. Who are you when everything that you thought you were is taken away?"

He continued, "And I think that's something that's really relevant and prevalent for Saxon. Him walking into the White Lotus as the most confident and sure person of who he is, and everything gets completely questioned in his experience there."