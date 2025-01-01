Bachelor star Sean Lowe attacked by own dog

Sean Lowe has revealed that he was attacked by his own dog, twice in 12 hours.

The Bachelor alum posted a video on Instagram detailing the incident and showing off the injuries he sustained.

"Our family has been through something pretty traumatic over the weekend," he began, explaining that his rescue dog Moose was triggered by a smoke alarm.

"He just attacks me," Lowe shared. "I don't mean bite and then run off, I mean attacks me. I feel him ripping into the flesh of my arm.

"I'm not trying to be dramatic but I honestly just felt like I am fighting for my life here against my dog."

Friends rushed him to the ER where he had several stitches in his arm.

The following morning, still "confused and heartbroken" over the incident, he was attacked for a second time.

"I've got a hold of his collar but I know he's ripped my arm open and I just know I'm fighting for my life here," he shared. "I feel like if this dog gets up, he's going to kill me.

"It took everything I had to control this dog and I'm 220 pounds," he continued. "If it were anyone else, he would've killed my children or my wife."

Lowe has since said he doesn't "blame" the dog, a boxer, and that until the attack he had been "great".