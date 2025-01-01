Patsy Kensit sparks concern after troubling post

Patsy Kensit has sparked concern among friends and fans after sharing a heartbreaking post about feeling isolated following the "saddest week ever".

The actor took to Instagram alongside a sombre snap after previously revealing she'd been diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Patsy captioned the post: "It's the end to the most saddest week ever. The weekends are always hard as I can feel isolated and I worry constantly. Tomorrow is a new day - breath work, meditation and exercise."

She concluded, "God bless anyone who can relate to any of this... love and light."

Famous friends rushed to the comments to send the former soap star their best wishes.

Actor Lisa Faulkner wrote, "Sending you my love," while singer Natalie Appleton chimed in, "Sending so much love to you darling."

Last month, Kensit revealed she has been diagnosed with PTSD and added that she had been struggling recently.

"Today has been a hard day." She shared at the time. "Today I feel mislead and hurt. I feel grateful but sad. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues and depression will understand and know that you are not alone.

"When I'm working I feel none of the above. I've just finished filming. I will meditate and try to raise my frequency to bring positivity back into my life. Today is just a bad day."