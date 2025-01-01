Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good marry in private ceremony

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have reportedly married in a secret ceremony.

On Tuesday, editors at Entertainment Tonight claimed the Lovecraft Country actor and the Stomp the Yard actress recently tied the knot in a "small private wedding" at their Los Angeles home.

An insider told the outlet that Majors's mother, a pastor, served as the officiant, while Good's mum was the witness. No one else was apparently present at the low-key ceremony.

Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the report.

Majors and Good announced their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala last November.

And reflecting on his relationship with the Think Like a Man star in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new drama, Magazine Dreams, the 35-year-old described her as "my best friend".

"She just motivates me so much, she guides me, and I guide her. I think Meagan and I do a good job of dealing with each other where we're at," he stated.

Majors and Good officially started dating in May 2023, with the 43-year-old sticking with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor amid his court appearances that year.

In March 2023, Majors was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and later, was found guilty on two counts of assault and harassment.

Amid the court case, the California native was dropped from several upcoming film projects and ordered to serve a 52-week domestic violence intervention programme.

Previously, Good was previously married to DeVon Franklin from 2012 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.