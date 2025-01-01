Olivia Culpo was bedridden for four weeks during early stages of pregnancy

Olivia Culpo has revealed she was bedridden for four weeks at the start of her pregnancy after she suffered from "intense bleeding".

The model, who announced her pregnancy earlier this month, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday that she recorded on 12 December, when she was nine weeks along.

In the "time capsule" video, the former Miss Universe winner revealed that she was put on bed rest after being diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma, which caused her to bleed "everywhere".

"I have been on bed rest since week two and before that, I also had pneumonia so then I was sick also for two weeks. All in all, I've truly been on bed rest for like four weeks," the 32-year-old said as she applied make-up.

"Towards the end of the two weeks, I (was) really sick. I got a subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus and I was bleeding everywhere. At this point, I was so exhausted. Like two weeks of just not being able to move and then all of a sudden just like purging. It was like a lot (of blood)."

Olivia and her husband Christian McCaffrey went to the doctor and were relieved to discover "there was still a heartbeat". The doctor prescribed her progesterone pessaries and advised her to continue resting.

"He said, 'You can't go anywhere. You can't travel.' Like truly staying in bed," she added, before confirming that she's "really grateful that everything is going well so far".

Olivia became emotional as she told viewers that she was sharing her experience to help someone feel less alone.

"So anyone out there with a subchorionic hematoma, or SCH as they call it, I hope this video will help you if you experience a lot of intense bleeding in your first trimester. It's not always the worst case that you're thinking," she assured viewers.

A subchorionic hematoma is one of the most common causes of bleeding in the first trimester of pregnancy. It is described as a build-up of blood between the wall of the uterus and the amniotic sac carrying the baby.

Olivia married American footballer Christian in June last year after five years of dating.