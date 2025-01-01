Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal spark dating rumours

Jennifer Aniston has been spotted on a dinner date with Gladiator 2 star Pedro Pascal in West Hollywood.

The Friends star, who was famously married to Brad Pitt, and the Chilean-American actor were seen leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel after a three-hour dinner on Saturday.

Aniston - who was reportedly "blindsided" after her second ex-husband Justin Theroux recently married his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom - and Pascal arrived separately around 8pm and left at around 11:30pm.

They were pictured talking to each other outside the valet area before parting ways.

The dinner date comes after speculation that Pedro might appear on Aniston's TV series, The Morning Show.

During the Critics Choice Awards red carpet parade in February, Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon seemingly invited him to join the hit Apple TV+ show.

"Do you want to be on it?" asked Aniston during an interview with Los Angeles TV station KTLA.

Witherspoon said, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

Pascal replied, "Pitch it to me now."

Production on the last season of The Morning Show wrapped in early December.

Aniston plays anchor Alex Levy while Witherspoon stars as Bradley Jackson on the show about a television morning news program.