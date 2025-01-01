Lizzo 'excited and honoured' to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe in upcoming biopic

Lizzo is "excited and honoured" to play rock 'n' roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the upcoming biopic Rosetta.

The About Damn Time singer has landed her first major movie role as the trailblazing musician, who was one of the first gospel singers to appeal to rock 'n' roll and R&B audiences.

Lizzo shared Deadline's casting news on her Instagram page on Monday with the caption, "Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah."

She also posted a side-by-side photo of her and Tharpe playing the guitar on her Instagram Stories and added, "Its finally out yall. I'm so excited & honored (sic)."

According to Deadline, the film will capture a pivotal period in the Godmother of Rock and Roll's life. As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, she must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history: the first stadium show.

The project is currently in development, with Lizzo producing alongside the likes of Forest Whitaker. A director has not yet been announced, while screenwriters Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry are attached to pen the script.

Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, has previously had small roles on screen, including an appearance in 2019's Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, and a cameo as The Duchess in a 2023 episode of The Mandalorian.