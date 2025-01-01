Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shut down feud rumours

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Gwyneth Paltrow have playfully shut down feud rumours.

The latter had been accused of mocking her pal's With Love, Meghan TV series.

Responding to a fan question via Instagram on Tuesday about the Iron Man star's alleged "beef" with the Duchess, she responded, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever."

Gwyneth then moved the camera to show Meghan, who appeared to be munching on a snack, saying, "Do you understand this?"

The Suits alum mumbled and shrugged her shoulders before taking a bite of her food.

The duo addressed the rumours after critics attempted to pit them against each other over the weekend.

On Saturday, Gwyneth took to social media to share a quirky video of herself making breakfast in her pyjamas.

The Marvel star began the clip by taking a sip of her coffee before putting biscuits in the oven, doing a high kick and petting her dog.

She then started cooking eggs before concluding the video with a plate filled with eggs, bacon, biscuits and jam.

"My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast," Gwyneth captioned the clip.

Fans assumed that the Goop founder was filming a parody of Meghan's new Netflix series, which premiered earlier this month.