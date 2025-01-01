Blake Lively surprises fans by stepping behind counter at doughnut shop

Blake Lively has described a stint working at a doughnut shop as her "happy place".

According to People, the former Gossip Girl actress surprised fans by stepping behind the counter at Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, Connecticut on Sunday.

A source told the outlet that Lively was in a "really happy mood" during her visit to the treat store and revealed she is "friends with the owner".

The Age of Adaline star has not yet shared details of her time at the doughnut shop, but taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, she posted a video of an industrial kitchen mixer.

"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car. This is what my happy place looks like," she captioned the clip.

Lively has made no secret of her love of baking and regularly uploads photos of the creations she has made with her children on social media.

The 37-year-old shares daughters James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, as well as two-year-old son, Olin, with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively's day out at the doughnut shop marks a break in her press tour for Another Simple Favor, the sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, in which she stars opposite Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding. The film is set to be released on 1 May.

Meanwhile, Lively is also in the midst of a high-profile legal battle with her It Ends with Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

In late December, the actress sued Baldoni, claiming he sexually harassed her on set and subjected her to a smear campaign following the release of their movie last year.

The 41-year-old subsequently filed a defamation and extortion countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, among others.

Both lawsuits are to be addressed at a trial set for March 2026.