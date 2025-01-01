Eddie Murphy reveals the only job he ever auditioned for

Eddie Murphy has revealed he's only had to audition for one role in his almost 50-year career.

The Coming to America star opened up about his early days in the industry and first few gigs in the new Apple TV+ documentary, Number One on the Call Sheet.

"I had one audition in my whole life," Murphy said. "I think I'm the only actor that could say that. I had one audition. It was for Saturday Night Live."

The Boomerang star suggested his fame and success as an actor were inevitable after he landed that role in 1980.

"When I was 19, I got Saturday Night Live, and things just started happening," Murphy explained.

"I didn't go through all of the stuff that a lot of actors, I didn't go through auditions."

After Murphy landed the spot, subsequent acting offers started pouring in.

He starred in the buddy cop action comedy flick 48 Hrs with Nick Nolte in 1982, followed by Trading Places in 1983 and then Beverly Hills Cop in 1984.

His latest movie, as the voice of Donkey in Shrek 5, is scheduled to release next year.

Murphy returned to SNL for its 50th-anniversary special in February this year, playing former cast member Tracy Morgan in the return of the popular sketch Black Jeopardy.