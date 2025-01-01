NEWS War Child’s Spring clean auction returns with exclusive music & film memorabilia Newsdesk Share with :





Music and film fans, get ready—War Child’s Spring Clean auction is back, and this year’s lineup of exclusive memorabilia is bigger than ever. Running from April 3rd to 24th, the event offers an extraordinary chance to own one-of-a-kind keepsakes from some of the biggest names in music, film, and TV, all while supporting children affected by conflict worldwide.



The star-studded list of auction items includes a microphone used by the legendary Sade during the Soldier of Love sessions, handwritten lyrics to AURORA’s Through the Eyes of a Child, and a custom stage outfit worn by Rachel Chinouriri on the final night of her 2024 UK tour. Fans can also bid on a signed script of Big Boys from Jack Rooke, Sam Ryder’s well-loved cardigan, and even Claudia Winkleman’s “favourite sweater” from The Traitors.



For those seeking an unforgettable experience, Gillian Anderson is offering an exclusive afternoon tea meet-up, while Blur’s Alex James invites a lucky winner to share a Britpop-infused drink with him in the VIP section at Big Feastival.



Now in its second year, War Child’s Spring Clean is not just an auction—it’s a treasure hunt through the archives, wardrobes, and studios of the entertainment world. Other contributors include Pendulum, The Lumineers, Halestorm, Alex Kapranos, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Frank Turner, James Bay, and The Chemical Brothers, ensuring something for every kind of music lover.



War Child UK’s Fundraising Engagement Director, Charlotte Nimmo, highlights the urgency of the cause: “With almost 1 in 5 children worldwide living in conflict zones, the need for support is greater than ever. This auction is a fun and meaningful way for people to help.”



With exclusive prizes and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities up for grabs, the Spring Clean auction is a must for fans and collectors alike. To bid or enter the prize draw, visit War Child’s website and make a difference—one legendary piece of memorabilia at a time.