Keanu Reeves' return confirmed for John Wick 5

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the vengeful hitman John Wick in the newly announced John Wick 5.

The news officially ends speculation that his character died in the franchise's fourth instalment.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson broke the news at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Chad Stahelski, who directed all four of the previous John Wick movies, will join Reeves in returning to the series of films that have grossed more than $1 billion (£774 million) worldwide.

"Keanu, Chad, (producers) Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world," Fogelson said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"We can't wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next."

John Wick's fate has been uncertain since the final scene of 2023's John Wick 4 suggested he died following a duel with Marquis de Gramont, played by Bill Skarsgard.

Winston (Ian McShane) and Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) are seen standing by a tombstone engraved with Wick's name.

However, a shot of Wick's dog looking back at his grave led some to believe the hitman had lived.

Before returning for John Wick 5, Reeves will appear in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.