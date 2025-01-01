Jim Carrey pays tribute to 'generational talent' Val Kilmer

Jim Carrey has paid a heartfelt tribute to his Batman Forever co-star, Val Kilmer.

The actor died of pneumonia at the age of 65 on Tuesday.

Previously, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and underwent chemotherapy and two tracheotomies. Following a procedure on his trachea, the screen legend had to use an electric voice box to speak.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Carrey described Kilmer as a "generational talent".

The comedian played the Riddler opposite the California native as Batman in the 1995 superhero film Batman Forever.

"I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," he said. "His greatest artistic achievements were rivalled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life's most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love."

In addition, Kurt Russell reflected on the time he acted alongside Kilmer in the 1993 Western feature, Tombstone.

"I don't disagree that he was complicated, but I just always felt he wore so many things on his sleeve that I couldn't help but appreciate, and I had a soft spot in my heart for him," he told Rolling Stone. "Everybody's got their full 360 degrees of their person. Nobody gets out of here alive. So, I hope he rests in peace. If anybody deserves to rest in peace, it would be Val."

Elsewhere, a number of Hollywood celebrities took to social media to express their sadness over Kilmer's passing.

Michael Douglas described working with the acclaimed actor on the 1996 film The Ghost and the Darkness as an "honour".

"Val will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever in the films and performances he so brilliantly shared with us," he commented.

While Michelle Monaghan recalled how she enjoyed collaborating with Kilmer on the 2005 movie, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

"A kind, curious, committed, rebellious, and radical gent. I learned from one of the greats. An artist through and through. I treasured my time with you. Godspeed buddy," she added.

Kilmer is survived by his daughter Mercedes, 33, and son Jack, 29, from his marriage to ex-wife Joanne Whalley.