Gang of Four bassist Dave Allen dies aged 69

Dave Allen, the former bassist from the pioneering post-punk band Gang of Four, has died aged 69.

The musician, who was part of the band's original lineup in the late 1970s and early 1980s, passed away on Saturday. He had been suffering from early onset dementia.

His death was announced in a statement posted on Gang of Four's Facebook page by surviving drummer Hugo Burnham on behalf of himself and fellow surviving founder member, singer Jon King.

"It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning," their statement reads. "He was at home with his family.

"Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends."

Hugo continued: "Our love and thoughts are with them. Jon and I (Hugo) went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family. We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century. We've been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives."

They went on to say that he and Jon had planned to try and get Dave on stage during the current lineup's upcoming farewell U.S. tour before he succumbed to his illness.

Gang of Four rose to fame with their 1979 debut album Entertainment!, with Allen also appearing on the follow-up Solid Gold before leaving to form the band Shriekback. Considered one of the most important post-punk groups, artists including R.E.M., Nirvana, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have cited them as an influence.

The fourth member of the original lineup, Andy Gill, passed away in 2020.