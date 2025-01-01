Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reveals 'scary' battle with postpartum preeclampsia

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a "scary" experience with postpartum preeclampsia following the birth of one of her children.

In the debut episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on Tuesday, Meghan and her close friend, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, discussed their shared experience with the serious health condition.

"We both had very similar experiences - though we didn't know each other at the time - with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia," Meghan said, reports People.

"It's so rare and so scary. And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people - mostly for your children - but those things are huge medical scares."

Wolfe Herd added, "I mean life or death, truly."

Postpartum preeclampsia is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition characterised by high blood pressure and excess levels of protein in the urine following childbirth.

The former Suits actress, who is married to Prince Harry, did not share whether she suffered from it following the birth of their five-year-old son, Archie or three-year-old daughter, Lilibet.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Meghan gave an insight into how she balances motherhood with her various businesses.

"She (Lilibet) only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the (home) office," the Duchess shared. "She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives... I wouldn't have it any other way. I don't want to miss those moments. I don't want to miss pickup if I don't have to. I don't want to miss drop-off."

In addition to the new podcast, the 43-year-old recently released the Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and her food line As Ever.