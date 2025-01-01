Rory McIlroy hugs wife, daughter amid emotional Masters victory

An emotional Rory McIlroy broke down in tears after winning the Masters title following a dramatic final round at Augusta National.

In a rollercoaster final round, McIlroy blew a four-shot lead on the back nine but came back to win the coveted green jacket.

The Northern Irishman raised his arms in triumph before dropping to his knees and sobbing on the ground as the crowd erupted in applause.

He let out a visceral scream before embracing caddie Harry Diamond.

McIlroy, who struggled to contain his emotions, pumping his fists and doubling over in disbelief with deep breaths, also found close mate Shane Lowry, with the duo sharing a heartwarming embrace.

Lastly, he hugged his wife, Erica Stoll, and their daughter, four-year-old Poppy.

"There was a lot of pent-up emotion that just came out on that 18th green, but a moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it," the golf star gushed.

As the sun dipped beneath the horizon Sunday night local time, McIlroy used his speech at the official green jacket presentation to deliver an emotional message to Poppy.

"Never, ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything," he choked, fighting off the tears.