All five The Breakfast Club stars reunite for first time in 40 years

The five members of The Breakfast Club reunited at the weekend, 40 years after the Shermer High School troublemakers first met in detention.

Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall gathered for a panel at Chicago-based pop culture convention C2E2, as reported by People magazine, to chat with fans about John Hughes' 1985 classic.

"I feel very emotional and moved to have us all together," gushed Ringwald, who starred as it-girl Claire Standish in the film.

She went on to jokingly acknowledge the attendance of Estevez, adding, "We don't have to use the cardboard cutout anymore. I feel really moved that we're all together."

"I felt that I needed to do it myself," Estevez quipped back, before noting that the reunion felt "special" given that C2E2 takes place in Chicago, the city in which The Breakfast Club was shot.

Sheedy, who played Allison Reynolds, opened up about the bond the cast formed over the course of the film's production.

"I was really happy when we were making this movie, we all really, I don't know if you can tell, but we all really do love each other. It was a dream," she shared. "A joyful experience."