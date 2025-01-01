Octavia Spencer admits feeling 'plaintive' in lead-up to 55th birthday

Octavia Spencer has admitted she was stopped "cold in my tracks" when she first started contemplating her 55th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress posted a selfie in which she is seen wearing a cosy sweater and jacket.

In the accompanying caption, Octavia offered up some thoughts on how she will be turning 55 on 25 May.

"In almost exactly five weeks, I will be celebrating a milestone birthday, 55!" The first time I thought about it, it stopped me cold in my tracks! 55? Fifty...effing...five? How is that because I feel 25? (Let me be clear, PHYSICALLY, I feel 55)," she wrote. "I started to question myself, tried rationalizing all of the emotions that crowded in making what should OBVIOUSLY be celebratory feel cold and dark."

Octavia went on to describe how she began to experience negative emotions around ageing.

"Every thought bent towards the shadows, not the light. In other words, plaintive, nail-biting, introspection set in," the Hidden Figures star continued.

To conclude, Octavia noted she will be "truthfully" questioning what she has learned over the past year in the coming days and is currently "marching at record speed hoping for harmony".

And shortly after sharing the candid post, the actress was inundated with supportive messages, including one from her The Help co-star, Viola Davis.

"I love you... you have aches, pains, laughter, joy, great friendships, you have ignited the world, you've moved, shifted people... YOU, my dear, are living an interesting life....the only two people you owe anything to is your 6 yr old self and your 80 yr old self.....and your 80 yr old self is beaming at 55! What a life (sic)," she praised.