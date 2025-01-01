Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu confirmed to join John Lithgow in Harry Potter TV show

Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu have been officially confirmed to join John Lithgow in the new Harry Potter TV show.

Frost and Essiedu have been cast as half-giant Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid and potions professor Professor Severus Snape, respectively, in HBO's ambitious Harry Potter series.

The stars will join Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Tony-winning actress Janet McTeer has been cast as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

HBO executives also announced two guest/recurring cast members on Monday: Luke Thallon as teacher Quirinus Quirrell and comedian Paul Whitehouse as caretaker Argus Filch.

The crucial roles of Harry Potter and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger have yet to be announced.

In a new statement, Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, said, "We're delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can't wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life."

According to a press release, the upcoming series will be a "faithful adaptation" of J. K. Rowling's book series and bring the story to life for a new generation of fans.

Lithgow, 79, previously confirmed he had accepted the role of Dumbledore in an interview with ScreenRant.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me," he admitted in February. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid."

"But I'm very excited," Lithgow continued. "Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

The series, executive produced by Rowling, does not yet have a release date.