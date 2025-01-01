Nick Frost opens up about being cast as Hagrid in Harry Potter

Nick Frost has shared his excitement over being cast in the upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter.

The 53-year-old actor has been confirmed as playing Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the forthcoming HBO reboot.

Taking to social media in the wake of his casting news, the Shaun Of The Dead star hinted he is very excited to take on the new role.

Posing with a copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first in JK Rowling's iconic boy wizard series, Frost wrote on Instagram, "You're a wizard, Harry!!!"

He added, "Thank you for trusting me with such a loyal, gentle and courageous half-giant like Rubeus Hagrid. Robbie, I promise I won't let you down."

Robbie Coltrane infamously portrayed the friendly character in the film adaptation series which dominated cinemas from 2001 until 2011 and made international stars out of child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Scottish actor Coltrane died at the age of 72 in 2022 - with his death certificate listing multiple organ failure complicated by sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, and heart block.

The forthcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter is expected to begin filming in the coming weeks - with other cast members confirmed so far including John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu and Janet McTeer as Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape and Minerva McGonagall respectively.