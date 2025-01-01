Montana Jordan celebrates daughter's first birthday

Montana Jordan has celebrated his daughter's first birthday.

The Young Sheldon star shared a carousel of photos on Instagram as he celebrated Emma Rae's milestone. In the sweet snaps, Jordan and his daughter can be seen wearing matching sunglasses, sitting together in a boat and flying in a plane.

There are also adorable shots of Emma sitting on a horse, taking a bath and cuddling with her mum, Jordan's fiancée Jenna Weeks.

"Today is your day babygirl! One year ago today, your beautiful little face entered this world. The best day of my life," Jordan wrote in his caption.

"You are a blessing to Momma and Dada, Emma Rae. Daddy loves you endlessly!"

In the comments, some of Jordan's Young Sheldon and George and Mandy's First Marriage castmates shared their congratulations and well wishes.

"I love you Emma!" Emily Osment, who plays Mandy McAllister on both shows, wrote, while Rachel Bay Jones, who plays her screen mum, Audrey, chimed in, "We love you big girl!"

Young Sheldon Iain Armitage gushed, "Happy first birthday! We love you!" while Jordan's onscreen grandma, Annie Potts, wished the baby "Happy birthday Emma!"

Jordan became a dad at 21, just as his hit sitcom series concluded its seven-season run.

"God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl," he announced at the time.