Judge declares mistrial on one of three Harvey Weinstein rape charges

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein sex crimes case has declared a mistrial on the last of three rape charges against the former Miramax movie mogul.

The mistrial ruling came one day after the jury convicted Weinstein on a separate sex abuse charge. It acquitted him on a second charge.

Weinstein, once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, faced a retrial that began on 23 April after a New York State appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction last year.

He was accused by prosecutors of raping an aspiring and assaulting two other women.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty and has denied assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex.

The jury found Weinstein guilty on one of the three counts he faced, which stemmed from his assault of former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006.

They found him not guilty of a charge stemming from his alleged assault of Kaja Sokola in 2002 when she was a 16-year-old wannabe actress.

Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber declared a mistrial after the judge said the jury could not reach a verdict on a third count, which charged him with raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced. He has separately been sentenced to 16 years in prison following a rape conviction in California.