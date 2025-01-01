Erin Moriarty reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

The Boys star Erin Moriarty has taken to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with Graves' disease.

"Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body," she shared.

"Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely."

She continued, "One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would've caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves' disease."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland. It causes the body to produce excessive amounts of thyroid hormone. Symptoms include tremors, sensitivity to heat, weight loss, skin discolouration, irregular heartbeat and fatigue.

Moriarty went on to say that "within 24 hours" of starting treatment, she felt "the light coming back on" and has been getting better ever since.

"It's been increasing in strength ever since," the Captain Fantastic star added. "If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. S**t's hard enough as is."

Moriarty has appeared in all five seasons of The Boys as Annie January, AKA Starlight, a light-powered superhero and a member of Billy Butcher's corruption-fighting supergroup.