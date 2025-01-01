Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrates 'best' dad Prince Harry on Father's Day

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared a rare glimpse of "favourite guy" Prince Harry to celebrate Father's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal uploaded a montage of clips showing the Duke of Sussex spending time with their two children - Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The video, featuring Have It All by Jason Mraz as the soundtrack, begins with an image of Harry embracing his little ones in a garden while standing underneath a banner that reads, "Happy Father's Day".

The sweet clip then moves into never-before-seen footage of Archie and Lili as newborns and toddlers before showing more recent snaps of the children.

There was also a short video showing Harry chasing his daughter in a tropical locale and another one of him playing with Archie in a small waterfall.

In the accompanying caption, Meghan gushed, "The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy."

Harry, 40, has not publicly responded to the post.

Meghan didn't share a tribute for her own father, Thomas Markle, or father-in-law King Charles III, with whom she is believed to be estranged.

However, the British monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, posted a heartwarming message dedicated to dads via Instagram.

"To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father's Day today," they wrote.

And Prince William posted a photo of himself and his three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis - posing together.

"Happy Father's Day, Papa. We love you! G, C & L," the caption reads.