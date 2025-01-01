Robin Wright reveals AI fears

Robin Wright has revealed the future of AI "frightens" her.

The actress was appearing at the Monte-Carlo Television festival when she was asked how she feels about artificial intelligence becoming more commonplace in her industry. Wright has admitted she does worry AI could lead to job losses in the near future.

"It frightens me for our industry and it's such a dichotomy," she told Deadline in response to a question about AI. "It's tough, because I know it's going to help in the medical world tremendously. But everywhere else, people are going to lose jobs."

However, when pressed on how AI could directly impact actors, Wright remained confident a human performance will always have more impact than a computer generated image.

"People say: 'Well, don't you think that it'll take over acting?' I don't think it ever can because I don't think it will ever get the emotion in the eyes," the star continued. "You'll never feel the resonance coming from that actor."

Elsewhere in her appearance at the festival, the 59-year-old actress explained why she received multiple pay checks during her time on House of Cards, which also starred Kevin Spacey.

Wright recalled how bosses on the popular Netflix drama paid her to act, direct and produce to ensure her wage equalled her co-star.

"Well, we can't pay you the same as an actor, so we're going to divvy it up to make it equal and make you executive producer, and then you can direct, and then we'll give you three different paychecks.," Wright shared. "I said, 'Why can't you pay me the same as an actor?' And they said, 'Because you didn't win an Academy Award.'"