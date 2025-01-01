Nick Cannon forgets the names of two of his 12 kids

Nick Cannon was left unable to name two of his 12 children in an unfortunate blunder.

The 44-year-old TV host has a dozen children with six women - including 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan who he shares with chart superstar ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Appearing on The Really Good Podcast with host Bobbi Althoff, Cannon was left embarrassed when he was asked to reel off the names of all his children.

He began, "I usually get in trouble... I'll lay them all out for you, keep me honest."

Making his best effort, he began, "There's 'Roc, 'Roe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion, Zen..."

Beginning to flounder, he said, "See this is where ... How many (are left)?"

The star did correctly name Moroccan and Monroe who he shares with Mariah; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah who he shares with Brittany Bell; and Onyx Ice Cole who he shares with LaNisha Cole.

He also correctly named Legendary Love, who he shares with Bre Tiesi; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir who he shares with Abby De La Rosa; and his late son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott and who tragically died aged five months in 2021.

Beautiful Zeppelin, who he had with De La Rosa, and Halo Marie, who he had with Scott, were the two children he missed off his list.