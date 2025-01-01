JK Rowling raves about Harry Potter TV series

JK Rowling has given HBO's Harry Potter TV series her unequivocal support.

With the show nearing its production start date, the author has taken to X to confirm that she has "worked closely with the extremely talented writers" on the show.

"I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!" Rowling posted.

HBO made it clear from the beginning that Rowling would be involved in some capacity with bringing her iconic literary series back to life on screen, this time as a television series.

Rowling has courted controversy since 2020 for regularly sharing beliefs on social media that many believe are transphobic, and both HBO and the new Harry Potter cast have received backlash for getting into business with Rowling.

Network CEO Casey Bloys has said that Rowling's anti-trans statements "haven't affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff" for the show. Speaking to The Town podcast in May, he stressed that the upcoming series will not be "infused" with Rowling's controversial views.

"The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us. We've been in business for 25 years," Bloys countered. "It's pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She's entitled to them. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."