Nick Cannon honours late son Zen on 4th birthday

Nick Cannon has honoured his late son on what would have been his fourth birthday.

The Masked Singer host shared a video on Instagram as a tribute to Zen, who died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In the clip, Cannon can be seen lighting a candle and visiting a local hospital.

"Today, we celebrate what would have been my son Zen's fourth birthday. Though he was with us for a brief time, his light continues to inspire others through the work of the Zen's Light Foundation," Cannon wrote in his caption.

Cannon, who is dad to 12 children, shares Zen and daughter Halo, two, with former partner Alyssa Scott.

The actor announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that the pair's five-month-old son had died of brain cancer, which was diagnosed three months before that.

In 2022, Cannon and Scott announced the creation of the Zens' Light Foundation.

"June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honour the life of an Angel. Zen's birth has now transformed into Zen's Light, " Cannon wrote.

Its mission is to "foster global excellence in hope, grief care and paediatric healthcare for families and children in need".