Khloé Kardashian reveals complete list of cosmetic procedures she's undergone

Khloé Kardashian has openly shared a list of all the cosmetic procedures she's had done.

On Sunday, London-based aesthetics expert, Dr Jonny Betteridge, posted a video on Instagram in which he praised the reality TV personality's "transformation".

Dr Betteridge went on to speculate over whether Khloé had gone under the knife while comparing old photos of her and ones that were taken when she was a guest at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding over the weekend.

"Based on recent photos, I believe she may have had the following work done: A temporal brow lift to elevate the outer brow area, upper blepharoplasty to smooth the upper eyelids, rhinoplasty for a more sculpted nose, lip filler to enhance volume and shape, a face and neck lift for overall tightness and definition, (and) a chin implant for lower face projection," he wrote.

The following day, Khloé responded to the claims made by Dr Betteridge in the comments section of the message.

"I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go," the 41-year-old began.

Khloé then credited Dr. Raj Kanodia with her nose job, "laser hair for the hairline and everywhere else" at Sev Laser Aesthetics, and "Botox and Sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek (in 2023)," by the team at 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetic Center.

The mother-of-two also gets "soft wave laser for skin tightening" courtesy of Software Therapy, and revealed she has had filler injected into her face "in the past".

"But not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I'm sure it's still there but calmed down)," she continued.

Elsewhere, Khloé praised fitness coach Joel Bouraïma for helping her shed 80 pounds (36 kilograms) over the years in a "slow and steady" way.

And while the Good American co-founder is currently focused on her skincare routine, she won't rule out undergoing surgery in the future.

"Salmon sperm facials/regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skincare," the star added. "In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it's time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors."