Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty

A California doctor has pleaded guilty to supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine in the weeks leading up to his death.

Salvador Plasencia is one of five people charged over the Friends star's death in October 2023.

He was charged with four counts of illegally distributing ketamine, and is facing up to 40 years in prison.

Plasencia admitted injecting Perry with ketamine at the actor's home and in a Santa Monica parking lot in the weeks before his death, and that doing so was not for legitimate medical purposes.

Ketamine is sometimes prescribed to treat depression and anxiety, but is also abused by recreational users.

Plasencia, who ran an urgent care clinic, obtained the ketamine from another doctor, Mark Chavez.

According to court filings, Plasencia texted Chavez, writing about Perry: "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

Chavez has already pleaded guilty in the case.

Jasveen Sangha, a drug dealer known as the "ketamine queen", was charged with supplying the dose that killed Perry.

She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Perry had publicly acknowledged decades of substance abuse, including during the years he starred as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s television show.