Peter Dinklage says signing on to The Toxic Avenger was ‘the easiest thumbs up, probably ever’

Peter Dinklage has said taking on the role of Winston Gooze in The Toxic Avenger was “the easiest thumbs up, probably ever”.

The 56-year-old actor stars in the upcoming horror/comedy remake as the titular anti-hero ‘Toxie’, and Dinklage has now said that signing on to The Toxic Avenger was one of the easiest decisions he has ever made in his acting career because it was so different to his previous projects.

Speaking on a panel for the movie at San Diego Comic-Con, he said: “I'd never done a movie like this before or a role like this, and the sensibility of the script and knowing what he was going to do with it was everything to me.”

The Game of Thrones star added joining any film “is a leap of faith every time”.

He explained: “You go make a movie somewhere far from your kids, on the other side of the globe. As you get older especially, you've got to make sure it's going to be something that is worth it.”

The Toxic Avenger - which is a new take on the original 1984 Troma Entertainment film and is slated to hit screens on August 29, 2025 - follows a timid janitor who is transformed into a deformed but powerful mutant hero after falling into toxic waste.

Armed with superhuman strength, he fights to clean up crime and corruption in his city.

As well as Dinklage, The Toxic Avenger stars Elijah Wood as Fritz Garbinger, Kevin Bacon as Bob Garbinger and Macon Blair - who also directed the film - as Dennis.

While Dinklage portrays Winston, Luisa Guerreiro provided the physical performance for Toxie - with the Wicked actor voicing the anti-hero.

Reflecting on his co-star, Dinklage heaped praise on Guerreiro for her “incredible” performance as Toxie, and said she “got all [his] mannerisms down, to mannerisms [he] didn't even know [he] had”.

Dinklage told Screen Rant: “I'm always up for new challenges, new experiences, and Macon told me going in to the project that it wouldn't be me.

“And at first, the control freak side of me sort of went, ‘Uh-oh. How? People are going to think it's me, and I need to make sure that it's infused with what I would do if it's not me.’

“But Luisa Guerreiro, who did wear the suit and did 70 per cent of the film as Toxie was, oh my God, incredible.

“We rehearsed together in a rehearsal room. I basically performed the whole movie as if I was Toxie, and she got all my mannerisms down, to mannerisms I didn't even know I had, and now I'm really self-aware of these mannerisms.”

Dinklage added voicing Toxie felt like an “out-of-body” experience due to Guerreiro’s excellent on-screen performance as the character.

He continued: “But she really brought that up, and then when we did the voiceover for the whole thing, Macon and I did it in the ADR room, it just felt so sort of out-of-body, and incredibly fit the tone of the film, having it sort of dubbed, I guess, in a way.

“But it felt really real, but also removed at the same time. It's hard to explain, but she did such an incredible job, and she was in Bulgaria in the dead of summer, which it's very hot there and I relinquished my control. And yes, I have nothing but praise for her.”