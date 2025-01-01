Eddie Murphy worried about being 'turned into a meme' at basketball game

Eddie Murphy worries about being "turned into some meme" during a basketball game.

While he typically stays out of the limelight when he's not working, the Beverly Hills Cop star can often be spotted sitting courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games.

Although he likes sitting so close to the action, Murphy admitted that he has a major fear about being involved in a sporting accident that ends up going viral online.

"My biggest fear is to be sitting there and one of the guys go dive for some ball and knock me out and turn into some meme," he told Complex's 360 With Speedy. "You could be on TV and be on the news and Shaq(uille O'Neal) is stepping on your face."

Murphy stated that he doesn't fear being hit by the ball, as that has happened to him once, and added that the height of the basketball players adds to his anxiety about potential viral embarrassment.

"You don't realise how big these guys are until you sit on the floor and they run by. It's like a f**king herd. A 7-foot dude diving into you," he explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Nutty Professor actor shared that he once met Lakers star LeBron James outside of a nightclub when he was getting divorced from his wife, Nicole Mitchell, in the mid-2000s.

However, he noted that his celebrity encounters are limited because he doesn't "do a lot of show business stuff".

"I never met Michael Jordan before. I haven't met a lot of people. I met a bunch of people in the early days. When I first got into business, I would meet people. But I don't do a lot of show business stuff," Murphy said.