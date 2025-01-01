George Clooney misses Jay Kelly press conference in Venice due to sinus infection

George Clooney dropped out of the press conference for his new movie Jay Kelly at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday afternoon as he is battling a bad sinus infection.

The Ocean's Eleven actor arrived in the Italian city earlier this week ahead of the premiere of his new film, in which he plays the titular character, on Thursday night.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Clooney took Wednesday night off from publicity appearances because he was feeling unwell, and he had not recovered in time for the press conference on Thursday afternoon.

After Jay Kelly's director Noah Baumbach, co-writer Emily Mortimer, and stars Laura Dern, Adam Sandler and Billy Crudup assembled in the press conference room, the moderator addressed Clooney's absence.

"As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection," she said, adding that he "should" be on the red carpet later. "He is very sorry he cannot be with us."

Baumbach quipped, "Even movie stars get sick."

Later in the press conference, Dern added that her co-star was "devastated" to be missing press engagements for the film.

In a statement to Variety, representatives for the 64-year-old confirmed, "George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctors orders to cut back all activities today."

The film follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly and his devoted manager Ron as they embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey through Europe.

After the Venice premiere, where it is competing for the Golden Lion for Best Film, Jay Kelly will open in limited cinemas on 14 November before being released on Netflix on 5 December.