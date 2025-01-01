Angelina Jolie breaks down in tears about mother's cancer battle during film premiere

Angelina Jolie was overcome with emotion when she answered a question about cancer during a Q&A for her new film Couture.

In the drama, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, the Girl, Interrupted star plays an American filmmaker who learns that she has breast cancer while on a work trip to Paris.

During a post-screening Q&A, she recalled her late mother Marcheline Bertrand's experience with the disease as she answered a question from the audience.

When asked for her advice to anyone who has recently lost someone to cancer, Jolie broke down in tears. The audience clapped in support as she took a beat to gather herself before proceeding to answer.

"I'm very sorry," the actress said in footage published by Entertainment Weekly. "I think I will say that, one thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer, she said to me once, we had had a dinner and people were asking her how she was feeling and what she was doing, and she said, 'All anybody ever asks me about is cancer.'"

She continued, "So I would say, if you know someone who's going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well. They're a whole person, and they're still living.

Bertrand passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 after an almost eight-year battle with breast and ovarian cancer. Jolie, 50, underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress shared that she felt "very fortunate" to star in a film that was so close to her own personal experience.

She added, "What I really love is that there's often films that deal with cancer that become about the cancer, and the life becomes defined by the illness, instead of who is this life? Who is (her character) Maxine?... She's a mother, she's an artist, she's sexual, all of these things I thought were really important to show, and to live forward while we're here. Try to live as much as we can."