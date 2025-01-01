Micky Dolenz pays tribute to Bobby Hart, dead at 86

Micky Dolenz has paid tribute to musician Bobby Hart, who has died aged 86.

Hart, who co-wrote Monkees hits including Last Train to Clarksville and (I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone, passed away at his Los Angeles home after a period of poor health since breaking his hip last year.

"Another great is gone," Dolenz penned on Instagram, alongside a carousel of old photos.

"Bobby Hart, who along with Tommy Boyce, penned and produced some of The Monkees' greatest hits, not only made a vital contribution to the popular success of The Monkees, but even more importantly, to the essence, the very spirit of the entire venture.

"His talent, charisma, good humour and calmness in the face of what at times was nothing less than a maniacal roller coaster ride often brought a sense of peace that heartened everyone around him. He was the stillness that is the eye of the hurricane.

"Rest in peace, Bobby."

Along with co-writer and producer Boyce, Hart was a prolific songwriter in the mid-1960s. He had huge success with The Monkees, the made-for-TV pop group. The duo also wrote The Monkees' theme song, with its enduring chant, "Hey, hey, we're the Monkees."