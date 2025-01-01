Charlie Sheen: 'I could tell Matthew Perry wasn't sober'

Charlie Sheen has claimed he "could tell" Matthew Perry wasn't sober before his death.

In an episode of YouTube's Piers Morgan Uncensored released on Tuesday, the Hot Shots actor revealed he had concerns about the late Friends star's health. Sheen recalled how he questioned Perry's sobriety while he was promoting his 2022 book on beating addiction.

"I could tell he wasn't sober, talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery," Sheen told host Morgan during the interview. "I felt really bad, I felt bad for him. When I heard a little snippet from the audio book, he didn't have that perfect, specific, laser focused diction that he always had, delivering comedy or anything at the level that he did. So I could hear a man who was ... handicapped."

Perry's book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing was released in late 2022, less than a year before the 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

A toxicology report found he had died from acute effects of ketamine.

Sheen went on to express his regret that he didn't personally contact Perry and wishes he had reached out to offer him some support.

The 60-year-old actor has previously faced his own addiction battles and is currently promoting his new Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, along with his memoir The Book of Sheen: A Memoir, which explore his history with drug and alcohol abuse. He hopes the book will help to inspire other people as much as Perry's tome has.

"I didn't know Matthew that well... I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it," Sheen added. "And I'm so proud of him and inspired by it."

He continued: "Then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I'm in his book ... when he says, 'Eff Charlie Sheen and I'm going to be that famous one day too.' And I didn't. I think he died, like, three weeks after I read the book."