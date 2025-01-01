Kristin Davis had no idea And Just Like That... was ending

Kristin Davis "didn't know" And Just Like That... would end after season three.

The actress played Charlotte York on the HBO series Sex and the City from 1998 until 2004 and reprised the role for the revival show, which began airing in 2021.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, host Drew asked Kristin whether Michael Patrick King and the producers had given anyone a heads-up that they were planning to conclude the controversial programme at the end of season three in August.

"I watched every episode, obviously, until the end. The announcement came out that it was ending, and then I was like, 'I bet they didn't know.' And is that true?" asked Drew.

"Definitely true. Didn't know," the 60-year-old replied.

However, Kristin went on to clarify that she and her co-stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, had only ever signed up to make three seasons.

"Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment," the star explained. "To each other. So, we knew that part. But I just assumed that we would keep going. That's how I am, you know what I mean?"

Drew then admitted she "hasn't known life" without either Sex and the City or And Just Like That... and would miss the programme.

In response, Kristin gifted the talk show presenter with a gold necklace featuring a cherry motif that her character wore in an early series of Sex and the City.