Leonardo DiCaprio: 'My new film highlights division in society'

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed his new film One Battle After Another "holds a mirror up to society".

The actor stars as Bob, a paranoid former revolutionary living off-grid, in the action thriller written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. In an interview with the BBC, DiCaprio insisted the movie is more than just a crowd pleaser as it reflects the deep division across communities today.

The star explained: "It holds a mirror up to society and talks about the divisiveness in our culture and the fact that there's so much polarity."

As DiCaprio continued to discuss the themes explored in the film, he touched upon the "interesting undercurrent about extremism" that runs throughout.

One Battle After Another, which also stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor, was inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland.

DiCaprio was thrilled to land the lead in the thriller, which he described as "political without making it feel like medicine".

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed DiCaprio has found his next project.

The Oscar-winning actor will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese's adaptation of the ghost story novel What Happens at Night.

Apple Original Films is in talks to finance and produce the project alongside StudioCanal.