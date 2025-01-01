Hayden Panettiere honours late brother Jansen on his birthday

Hayden Panettiere has shared a touching tribute to her late brother Jansen on what would have been his 31st birthday.

The actor shared a photo of the siblings as children via Instagram on Thursday, alongside an emotional caption.

"My little brother Jansen would've turned 31 today. He was a remarkable human being. He was wise beyond his years and operated at a higher spiritual level than anyone I've ever met," the Heroes alum wrote.

"He was everything that is good and pure in this world. I miss him every single day but I know his spirit is always near, watching over and protecting me and my family. I love you to infinity and beyond J and we will be together again one day."

Jansen died in 2023 from aortic valve complications from an enlarged heart. He was 28.

His family released a statement about his death in February 2023, confirming the cause and paying tribute to Jansen.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," read a statement from Hayden, mother Lesley Vogel and father Skip Panettiere.

The family continued: "Jansen's charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."