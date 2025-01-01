Harris Dickinson has no interest in directing blockbuster movies

Harris Dickinson has no interest in directing studio blockbusters.

After making several short films, the Babygirl actor made his feature directorial debut with the drama Urchin, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

During an interview with Empire magazine, Dickinson was asked if he'd ever be tempted to direct "big popcorn movies", and he insisted that he wants to continue making independent films from his own scripts.

"I want to make the films that I want to make. I want to make entertaining films - I'm definitely audience-conscious, especially after my first film. I want people to engage with my work on a wider level, like making great adult adventure stories," he shared. "I want to make films that are high-quality with incredible acting but have humour and that come directly from me in my own voice, that hasn't been messed with. I don't know exactly what that will be like. But I think that's an okay ambition."

Dickinson noted that he feels inspired by acclaimed indie filmmaker Sean Baker, who won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at this year's Oscars for his smash hit Anora.

"Sean Baker said at the London Film Festival that Anora is an adult cinema experience, and that's what I want to do," he added.

Dickinson took a year off from acting to make Urchin, and he intends to do so again once he's finished playing John Lennon in Sam Mendes's four-film Beatles project.

Urchin stars Frank Dillane as Michael, a homeless man in London trying to break free from a cycle of self-destruction. It will be released in U.K. cinemas on 3 October.