Zoey Deutch announces engagement to comedian Jimmy Tatro

Zoey Deutch has revealed that she's been engaged to her boyfriend, actor and comedian Jimmy Tatro, since June.

"Three months engaged to the love of my life," Deutch captioned a Sunday Instagram post of the romantic beach proposal.

The images showed how Tatro set up a romantic picnic with a blanket, pillows, lanterns and white flowers before getting down on one knee in the sand.

Tatro popped the question with a large cushion-cut diamond on a simple gold band, which Deutch proudly showed off in a selfie pic.

The pair first went public with their romance on Valentine's Day in 2021, and the actor has previously admitted that they're very different people.

"I would be so bored if I were dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me. I'd be so bored by that," she said on the Betches U Up? podcast in 2022.

"I mean, I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite."

Tatro, who was previously linked to actor Emily Osment, called Zoey "my favourite person" in a birthday tribute that same year.

Deutch's parents are Back to the Future star Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch, who have been married for more than 35 years.