Jane Goodall dies aged 91

Famed primatologist Jane Goodall has died at the age of 91.

The British ethologist and conservationist, who was best known for her work with chimpanzees, passed away from natural causes while in California on a speaking tour, a representative from the Jane Goodall Institute announced on her social media on Wednesday.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States," the statement reads.

"Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world."

Goodall was considered the world's leading expert on chimpanzees, having studied the great apes for more than 60 years. She first went to Tanzania to begin her observations and research at the age of 26.

Goodall was well-known in popular culture and a frequent public speaker on the topics of conservation and animal welfare. She founded her institute to champion those causes in 1977.

She was the subject of more than 40 films, including 1965's Miss Goodall and the Wild Chimpanzees and 2023's Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope, and wrote nearly 30 books during her career.

The zoologist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian award, by then-President Joe Biden in January.