Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson reunite for Netflix show

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are reportedly reuniting for a Netflix documentary.



The former One Direction boy band members are embarking on a road trip throughout the US for the project, the Sun reports.



Filming has already begun, and the documentary is reportedly set to be released next year, a decade after One Direction broke up.



Malik has lived in the States since 2018, when he moved from the UK to be with his then-girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.



Tomlinson spends a lot of time there as he has a nine-year-old son with US stylist Briana Jungwirth.



One Direction - which was made up of Malik, Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne - went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016. Malik had left the band in 2015.



They were planning a reunion show before Payne's death at 31 years old, Us Weekly reported.



Payne tragically died in October 2024 after he fell from the third floor of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



One Direction was formed in 2010 on The X Factor.



All five members eventually pursued solo careers, with Styles earning the most success. He won the coveted Album of the Year Grammy for Harry's House in 2023.

