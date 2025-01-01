Aziz Ansari carries passport 'all the time' over ICE fears

Aziz Ansari has shared he carries his passport "all the time" over fears he will be detained by ICE.

The Funny People comedian revealed he now lives in London but had watched raids taking place across America, and added returning to the US had made him jumpy.

"I haven't been in LA in a while. I haven't been here since all this ICE stuff started happening," Aziz, 42, told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I'm all nervous. I got friends, they're like, 'We're hiding our nanny in the basement. We might have to raise our kids. We don't know what we're going to do.'"

The Indian-American actor went on to joke he was careful to take his passport with him in case he was detained by ICE agents who did not recognise him.

"I'm on edge, man. I'm carrying my passport all the time, just in case people haven't seen the shows, you know? Although I do think it would be amazing if they did grab me, 'cause there'd be an incredible viral video where all these people are like, 'Oh my god, that's the guy from Parks and Rec... he made Master of None. Oh my god, they're arresting (Pakistani-American actor) Kumail Nanjiani!"

In late August, the Department of Homeland Security announced that ICE had arrested 5,000 people in LA since June.