Nicole Kidman reflects on 'devastating' life changes amid Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has shared advice for surviving life's "devastating" moments amid her divorce from Keith Urban.

Last month, it was reported that the Oscar-winning actress and country music star had separated after 19 years of marriage, with Nicole citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in the divorce filing.

While the Big Little Lies star has not publicly commented on the news, during an interview for Harper's Bazaar at a Clé de Peau beauty brand event on Thursday, she reflected on what she has learned from navigating "difficult" times.

"The best part (of growing older) is the experiences that you've accumulated," the 58-year-old began. "So you go, 'Oh, I've been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.' Or, 'Maybe I haven't been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.'"

Nicole went on to emphasise how important it is to "feel" all of the emotions.

"There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You're going to have to feel it," she added. "You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly - and it can take an enormous amount of time - it does pass."

Nicole and Keith married in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.