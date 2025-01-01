Charlie Sheen reveals despair over Brat Pack exclusion: 'It felt the worst'

Charlie Sheen has revealed what it was like to have a brother who was a member of the Brat Pack.

During an appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Sheen discussed how he felt when his brother, Emilio Estevez, was at the height of his fame as a member of the infamous group.

"It felt awful," Sheen said. "I felt like I was just taking up the rear. I felt like a valet on certain nights."

The Brat Pack was a group of young actors in the 1980s who frequently appeared in films together. It included celebrities such as Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy.

Sheen said that while he "was in the mix" and hanging out with his brother and the other actors at "all the VIP lounges and all the special places", he still felt out of place.

He went on to explain that he "didn't give a s**t about acting" and that his jealousy never stemmed from his desire to act, but that he wasn't "part of all of the perks" his brother was getting.

Sheen has previously opened up about what it was like being in the shadows of his older brother in that time period, saying, "I felt so small and left out as I watched the Emilio-steered throng."