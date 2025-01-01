Chrissy Teigen recalls being 'really scared' following son's diabetes diagnosis.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she was "really scared" when her son was diagnosed with diabetes.

In August 2024, the model and media personality announced that her son Miles, whom she shares with her husband John Legend, had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes earlier that summer.

She explained at the time that the six-year-old had been hospitalised for an intestinal infection, and subsequent blood tests had revealed that he had diabetes.

In a new interview with People, Chrissy opened up about the fear and uncertainty that she and John experienced following their son's unexpected diagnosis.

"When Miles was first diagnosed, we were really scared, we were really nervous," she confessed. "I probably played it really cool, just because I'm used to a lot of chaotic things happening all the time, but I had no idea how much I would have to learn, how quickly."

Since Miles's diagnosis, Chrissy has campaigned for the early detection of the condition, which affects approximately 9.5 million people worldwide.

During the interview, the 39-year-old told People that early detection and screening for type 1 diabetes "means a lot to me, because I know how much it would have meant to have a few extra months, or weeks even, instead of being completely thrown into something that you had no idea about."

Chrissy and John also have three other children: daughters Luna, nine, and Esti, two, and son Wren, also two.