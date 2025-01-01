Alec Baldwin crashes car in New York

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin have been involved in a car crash in the Hamptons, New York.

The pair's car reportedly hit a tree head-on, on the side of Montauk Highway.

TMZ first reported that the Baldwins' Range Rover had struck the tree on Monday, and photos it obtained show the SUV's front end destroyed.

It was not clear who was driving at the time of the crash.

One photo showed a nearby bin lorry. TMZ reported that the company had claimed its driver was not at fault.

The Emmy-award-winning actor was seen looking dishevelled and annoyed as he made a phone call from the crash site.

Police quickly arrived on the scene and helped the duo take shelter in the pouring rain.

Baldwin was reportedly in the area for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which ran from 5 to 13 October. He is the co-chair of its board executive committee.

The 30 Rock star has been trying to sell the East Hampton home he bought in 1995 for the past couple of years. In January 2024, he knocked a whopping $10 million (£7.5 million) off its original listing price, as months rolled by without any serious offers.

Baldwin marked 40 years of sobriety in May.