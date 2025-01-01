John Travolta shares emotional song he recorded for late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta has shared an emotional song he recorded in honour of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Grease actor posted a photo of the For Love of the Game actress.

In the accompanying caption, John noted that it would have been Kelly's 62nd birthday.

"I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you," he wrote, adding the names of the couple's youngest children, Benjamin, 14, and daughter Ella Bleu, 25.

John also uploaded a snippet of the ballad he penned for Kelly, though he didn't offer the song's title.

"I'm gonna love you, like nobody's loved you, come rain or come shine. High as a mountain, and deep as a river, come rain or come shine. I guess when you met me, it was just, just one of those things, but don't you ever bet me, 'cause I'm gonna be true if you let me," the 71-year-old sings. "You're gonna love me, like nobody's loved me. Come rain or come shine, happy together, unhappy together, now won't that be fine. Days may be cloudy or sunny, we're in or we're out of the money, but I'm with you always, I'm with you rain or shine."

John and Kelly married in 1991 and shared three children.

Sadly, the pair's eldest son, Jett, died at the age of 16 in January 2009 while on a family vacation.

And in July 2020, John announced that his beloved wife had passed away at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he commented at the time. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."