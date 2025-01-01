The Oval star Nick Barrotta welcomes baby son

Nick Barrotta is now a dad of two.

The TV actor, who starred in Tyler Perry's The Oval, welcomed his second child with his wife, Elizabeth, People reported.

His new son, named Roman John Barrotta, arrived back in late September, weighing 9 lbs 1 oz, but spent 15 days in the special baby unit at Huntington Hospital in Long Island, New York.

The new dad told the outlet that the family was "overjoyed" when they finally got the chance to take Roman home.

"After an overwhelming and emotional stay in the NICU, we are overjoyed to bring our son home," he shared. "We are on cloud nine as we welcome our little boy to the world.

"I really want to thank the doctors and NICU nurses at Huntington Hospital who looked after Roman. They are true superheroes!"

The new bundle of joy joins the couple's daughter, Mila, whom they welcomed in August 2023.

"Being a dad is the greatest job in the world," the Divorce Court actor said. "I'm so blessed to have such a beautiful and growing family.

"I'm really doing my best to slow down and cherish every moment. There is nothing better."

Barrotta and his wife were childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in July 2021.